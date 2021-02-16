Local ODOT district warns roads still slick this morning, crews still working

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 8 said in a release that its road crews are continuing to work to clear highways of snow and ice as we go into the morning commute.
In particular, the district said that a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain made clearing the highways difficult overnight.
It also said that routes that are clear and wet may be icy and slick, so drivers should expect slippery conditions, leave extra distance to other vehicles and drive slower.
More than 120 plow operators are working to plow and treat state, federal and interstate routes, the district said, and crews will continue to work until roads are clear.
District 8 includes Butler, Greene, Preble and Warren counties, and covers more than 3,730 lane miles on state and federal highways outside of municipalities.