X

Local ODOT district warns roads still slick this morning, crews still working

ODOT trucks plowing and salting 675 in Greene County Monday February 15, 2021.
ODOT trucks plowing and salting 675 in Greene County Monday February 15, 2021.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 8 said in a release that its road crews are continuing to work to clear highways of snow and ice as we go into the morning commute.

ExploreSnow totals: How much did your community get so far?

In particular, the district said that a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain made clearing the highways difficult overnight.

It also said that routes that are clear and wet may be icy and slick, so drivers should expect slippery conditions, leave extra distance to other vehicles and drive slower.

ExplorePHOTOS: Major winter storm affecting the Miami Valley

More than 120 plow operators are working to plow and treat state, federal and interstate routes, the district said, and crews will continue to work until roads are clear.

District 8 includes Butler, Greene, Preble and Warren counties, and covers more than 3,730 lane miles on state and federal highways outside of municipalities.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.