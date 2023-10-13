Local man will ‘dot the i’ during Ohio State marching band performance Saturday

MIDDLETOWN — A childhood dream will come true Saturday on a nationally televised stage for a local high school graduate.

Middletown High School alum Jake Blevins will punctuate his sterling marching band career, which began with the Marching Middies, by doting the “i” at the Ohio State University football game.

Blevins, who graduated from Middletown in 2018 after starring as a sousaphone player, will take the spotlight and perform the famous high-kick strut and bow during the Buckeyes game against Purdue University as millions of TV viewers watch.

It’s a long-time dream about to become a life-time thrill, said Blevins.

“I first set this goal when I was in 7th grade which was when I first started playing the tuba. To be able to finally achieve this long-term goal of mine is quite a satisfying feeling,” he said during a recent break in his music education classes at the Columbus school.

Blevins was chosen among 28 Ohio State marching band sousaphone players for the honor to top off the famed “Script Ohio” formation at the away game in West Lafayette.

But it’s not a one and done on the national stage for the senior.

Through his years of hard work for the widely acclaimed band, Blevins will get to repeat the honor at Ohio Stadium during the Nov. 11 Michigan State game and then before an even larger television audience on Nov. 25 against his school’s historic rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes’ annual game against Michigan is regularly one of the most watched sporting events in America with last year’s game drawing more than 17 million viewers.

“The competition is very intense. With the high interest in playing sousaphone from many people, only 28 members get to make it each year. Once a member has marched four years in the sousaphone section, they are given the opportunity to dot the “i,” he said.

The passion to compete for such an honor shined early, said his former band director at Middletown High School.

“Jake was an outstanding student at Middletown High School and a tremendously talented and dedicated member of our band,” said David Leisten.

“He started on trumpet in the 6th grade and decided to switch to tuba in his middle school years because he had the dream of dotting the I for the OSU Marching Band.”

“Jake has always been a very driven musician. I can’t think of a student who has worked harder to reach his goals and become such an accomplished musician. And he still works with the Middie Marching Band as a band camp low brass instructor … for each of the past five summers,” he said.

“The Middie Marching Band staff, students and parents are all so excited to see Jake perform this weekend and realize his dream.”

For Blevins, the first of his three upcoming performances can’t get here soon enough.

“It’s quite a satisfying feeling and I am very excited to do the real thing on Saturday.”