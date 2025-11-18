Breaking: Mercy Health reaches contract agreement with Humana

Local man cuts ankle monitor; sheriff’s office searching for him

Marcus Moore, 27, of Hamilton, is charged with escape and aggravated drug possession, both felonies. Law enforcement advise not to approach but rather call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513-785-1300.

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Marcus Moore, 27, of Hamilton, is charged with escape and aggravated drug possession, both felonies. Law enforcement advise not to approach but rather call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513-785-1300.
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 27-year-old after he cut his ankle monitor off, according to an office spokesperson.

According to court records, he was indicted for escape, a third-degree felony, in June. He is also wanted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge which stems from that felony drug possession case.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokespersons aid Moore had cut his ankle monitor off. Investigators are seeking information on his whereabouts and advise the public not to approach Moore.

Moore, of Hamilton, is reportedly known to frequent the Middletown, Lemon Twp. and Oxford areas. Anyone with information should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1300.

Marcus Moore, 27, of Hamilton, is charged with escape and aggravated drug possession, both felonies. Law enforcement advise not to approach but rather call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513-785-1300.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

In Other News
1
Freed chaplain Ayman Soliman shares story of 73 days in Butler County...
2
Hope’s Closet says they’re running low on free clothing inventory for...
3
Oxford pantry sees increased traffic as families ‘brace themselves’
4
Shared Harvest dealing with delays in food deliveries, spends $130K to...
5
Veterans Day surprise: Local family gets free roof replacement

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.