Local man cuts ankle monitor; sheriff’s office searching for him

Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge which stems from that felony drug possession case.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokespersons aid Moore had cut his ankle monitor off. Investigators are seeking information on his whereabouts and advise the public not to approach Moore.

Moore, of Hamilton, is reportedly known to frequent the Middletown, Lemon Twp. and Oxford areas. Anyone with information should contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1300.