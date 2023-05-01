Local IKEA celebrates Black entrepreneurs with $25K grant

IKEA West Chester hosted a celebration Thursday for Black business owners who benefited from the company’s $25,000 grant toward Black entrepreneurs.
The event marked the first time the recipients of the company’s Black Business Initiative, started in 2020, were able to meet together in person — a welcome change for IKEA Loyalty Manger Kitalena Mason, who characterized real networking connections as a central tenet of the initiative.
“This is about building a relationship, it isn’t just about giving a donation and (then they’ll) never see us again. No, we want to make sure they succeed and we want to introduce ourselves in person,” Mason said.
Six regional, Black-owned businesses benefited from the grant, chosen by MORTAR, a Cincinnati-based entrepreneurship program that aims to provide local entrepreneurs with education and networking opportunities that will inevitably lead to local businesses, job creation and local spending.
The benefactors, all MORTAR alumni, include Cincinnati businesses Jazzy Sweeties Bakery, Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar, Cozy Home Childcare and Learning Center, Pause Cincy, Bling House Nail Bar and Touch of Heaven Floral Shoppe.
Mason said most businesses spent the funds on bare necessities like newly painted walls, new flooring, bathroom upgrades and more. Mason said she hopes more businesses connect with Black entrepreneurs. For her, Thursday’s event was a reminder that “it truly is inspiring to see the impact they have in their communities.”
“The highlight for everyone was how important it is to celebrate Black businesses,” Mason said. “It’s part of IKEA’s commitment; they’re actually putting funds behind it and isn’t just saying, ‘Black equality is important.’ It’s (saying), ‘We’re gonna invest in these businesses.’”
About the Author