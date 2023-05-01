Local IKEA celebrates Black entrepreneurs with $25K grant

The event marked the first time the recipients of the company’s Black Business Initiative, started in 2020, were able to meet together in person — a welcome change for IKEA Loyalty Manger Kitalena Mason, who characterized real networking connections as a central tenet of the initiative.

“This is about building a relationship, it isn’t just about giving a donation and (then they’ll) never see us again. No, we want to make sure they succeed and we want to introduce ourselves in person,” Mason said.