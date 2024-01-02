Local high school teacher dies during holiday break

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown High School Spanish teacher, in her second year with the district, died Monday morning, the district said.
Ellen Birchwell died over the long holiday break.
Grief counselors will be available when students and staff return to school on Wednesday, according to the district.
It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our Middie family. On Monday morning, Ellen Birchwell,...Posted by Middletown City Schools on Monday, January 1, 2024
This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Global TV audience sees Mason High School band in Rose Parade
2
Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen adds to food and dining lineup in busy West...
3
Fairfield to host inaugural Family Game Night of Bingo
4
Thai cuisine in Lebanon has a range of spice levels, includes...
5
Giving is in his blood: Hamilton student works to give to those in...
About the Author