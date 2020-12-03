Local Focus

MIDDLETOWN

HEADLINE GOES HERE

The Sorg Opera House will partner with Middletown Lyric Theatre (MLT) to present performances of “A Christmas Celebration,” at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are $20 each, plus an online ticket processing fee.

As part of the holiday show, audiences will hear the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the three ghosts and other timeless characters, which will be portrayed by a small group of MLT performers. The production will also include a celebration of holiday carols and music.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC has been rescheduled for Feb. 6 due to Covid restrictions. All tickets will be honored on that date.

For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 S. Main St. STAFF REPORT

TRENTON

HEADLINE GOES HERE

It’s Christmas time at the Trenton Historical Society. The museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Visitors are able to enjoy the collection of Holiday cards from the past. The museum is decorated for the holiday.

Trenton Historical Society is located at 17 E. State St. STAFF REPORT

BUTLER COUNTY

HEADLINE GOES HERE

Miami University Regionals Admission counselors and E-Campus team up to offer a fun and interactive way to do college exploration in 30 minutes via a virtual format. Score Miami merchandise while learning about Miami Regionals and online programs.

On Sunday, Merch & Mingle with Admission, at 7 p.m. will share how affordable a Miami education is at the Regionals, cover the admission process for different types of students from transfer to new, and highlight the degree programs.

On Dec. 13, Merch & Mingle with E-Campus, at 7 p.m. participants will find out about Miami Regionals’ online degrees.

Register for a chance to have your name called live and receive a Miami prize in the mail. All registrants will receive digital swag and be entered to win a Miami University folding chair.

Register online at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Visit under the Virtual Community Events section. For more information contact the admission team at 513-785-3111. Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton campus is located at 1601 University Blvd. Miami University Regionals’ Middletown campus is located at 4200 N. University Blvd. CONTRIBUTED

OXFORD

HEADLINE GOES HERE

The Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm will be selling Apple Butter from noon to 4 p.m. today and Sunday at 6924 Brown Road. The farm is selling their famous recipe Apple Butter for $5 per jar. The farm will also be selling pocket dolls, and the few remaining covered bridge ornaments.

People can get holiday pictures in the barn with the sleigh (one family at a time). Volunteers will deliver purchases to the car, just pull up to the barn and honk the horn.

For more information, go to www.oxfordmuseumassociation.com. STAFF REPORT

WEST CHESTER TWP.

HEADLINE GOES HERE

Reach Out Lakota is accepting pledges of support to provide gifts for each child signed up for a toy. Deadline to help is Monday.

For more information or to donate, go to www.reachoutlakota.org. STAFF REPORT

BUTLER COUNTY

HEADLINE GOES HERE

New two-year (2021-2022) MetroParks of Butler County resident motor vehicle permits are currently available at no fee to Butler County residents, with proof of residency.

Non-residents may take advantage of the “Early-Bird” special which offers a 2021 non-resident permit for the same fee as a 2020 permit. If obtained prior to Dec. 31, the fee is $10. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the annual fee collected will be $15. Permits purchased during the “Early-Bird” special will be valid for both the remainder of 2020 and all year long in 2021.

Visit the MetroParks of Butler County website www.YourMetroParks.net. For more information, call MetroParks at 513-867-5835, or email info@yourmetroparks.net. CONTRIBUTED

BUTLER COUNTY

HEADLINE GOES HERE

Butler County 2021 dog tags are now on sale and the licensing renewal period runs through Jan. 31. Dog licenses are still $14 each and are valid for all of 2021. After Jan. 31, there is a late penalty to buy tags. Anyone who “owns, keeps or harbors a dog” is required by state law to purchase a tag.

Dog tags can be purchased online at www.butlercountyauditor.org. The site accepts MasterCard and Visa. There are no additional fees to the consumer to purchase in this manner. Tags are also available at the Auditor’s Office in downtown Hamilton at 130 High St. on the third floor and at several other locations throughout the county. The list of businesses that sell licenses is also available on the Auditor’s website.

Those wishing to purchase a 3-year tag ($42) or a permanent tag ($140) must do so directly at the Auditor’s Office. Only 1-year tags may be purchased online or through agents. Masks are required to be worn inside county buildings. STAFF REPORT

CLEARCREEK TWP.

HEADLINE

The Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. via a Zoom video conference. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87504219544 or call 1-646-558-8656, 875 0421 9544 then #.

The hearing will be held on a zone change request from Residence to Non-Residential Planned Unit Development for storage units at 1694 Ohio 73.

Also, the hearing is to held on a proposed text amendment refining regulations for animals on land of less than under 5 acres.

For more information, call 937-748-1267 or visit https://www.clearcreektownship.com/. STAFF REPORT

WARREN COUNTY

HEADLINE

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Warren County Community Services Inc, (WCCS) want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program started Nov. 1 and helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills. The program will be open until March 31, 2021.

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter.

Phone interviews will be conducted only. There will be no face to face interviews. To schedule an appointment call 513-970-6737 or online at https://wccs.itfrontdesk.com.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Warren County Community Services, Inc at 513-970-6737. Additional information can also be found at www.wccsi.org or www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800-282-0880. SUBMITTED

To have a community news item included, email information to COPButlerCountyNews@coxinc.com.