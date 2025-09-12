Local Christian school students deliver snacks, goodwill to 1st responders

School officials said it’s a small gesture of appreciation from their entire school’s community for the big and courageous contributions fire and police personnel make to keeping everyone in Middletown safe.

One of the students’ first stops on the 24th anniversary of 9/11 was at Middletown Fire Department’s new headquarters – Station 83 on Yankee Road – where they rewarded for their good deeds with a guided tour of the 24,300 square foot, $10.5 million facility, which opened earlier this year.

It’s non-classroom, real-world learning opportunity, said their teacher guide, about the importance of taking care of those who take care of others.

“First of all, we want to teach our students to be like Christ and serve. But we also want them to get out of their comfort zone a little bit,” said Victoria Hoppe, foreign language and culinary arts teacher at the private school along the eastern border of Middletown, next to Interstate 75.

Hoppe led about a dozen Middletown Christian students on their 9/11 Day volunteer visits around the city and said the experience also ties in with the overall mission of the private, pre-K to 12 school, which enrolls more than 600 students.

First responders, said Hoppe, are “underappreciated and under noticed, until they are needed and they need love. And we’re bonding with the community.”

Firefighter officials said were grateful for both the tasty treats and goodwill support from the teens.

“It’s a big swelling of pride for us because being public servants and taking care of people … at some point we’re going to train our replacements and as these kids are being inspired by something great to make the world better than it is now,” said Shawn McIntosh, EMS training captain at Station 83.

Senior Claire Mayhon said her school’s 9/11 tradition of giving back to first responders “gives us a different perspective” on America’s commemoration of deadly attack on the nation.

“And it’s always cool as a Christian to go out and serve people,” said Mayhon.

Senior classmate Penieo Enninfuo said “this is a good way to give back to the community and its first responders.”

“They take care of us and they don’t really get the appreciation they deserve every day.”