Local chefs advise on how to make better packed lunches for students

Roads are jammed with yellow school buses, calendars are covered with after school events, and back packs are loaded with packed lunches.

It can be a challenge to figure out what to put in your child’s lunchbox each day. Most parent’s error on simplicity and ease. The staples of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips or pretzels, and perhaps a carrot stick,

Local chef Todd Hudson believes you can go beyond these long standing staples.

“You lose a lot of things because they can’t heat them up at school,” Hudson said. “It’s going to be something you can put in a Thermos. A pint of soup is great for a kids lunch. You can put mac and cheese in a Thermos and it will hold it. Ham and beans, crackers and cheese.”

Hudson, Executive Chef and Owner of Wildflower Café in Mason, suggests preparing larger batch meals during the weekend.

“Sometimes we cook all day on Sunday,” Hudson said. “It’s not efficient to make 12 ounces of something. It can be minimal time for the parents to make a large batch.

“I love the InstaPot for things or we’ll make a large batch of chili or a braised pork shoulder. You can have it for dinner on Sunday and throughout the week.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This may seem like a sophisticated meal to prepare and you may think there is no way a kid is going to eat the “adult food.”

“It is a complete myth that kids don’t like foods with seasoning,” Hudson said. “We’ve taught them that.Children throughout the world eat seasoned food. I see parents giving kids bland food with no seasoning or fat and then the kids don’t eat it. Neither do the parents. If you won’t eat it, why would you expect your kid to eat it?”

Hudson typically has his two school aged children try things about 10 times before they can make a definitive judgment if they like the food or not.

“If you get past 10 times trying something and you don’t like it, then that is OK,” Hudson said.

He also says you don’t have to have complicated recipes.

“You don’t need to know recipes,” Hudson said. “Put things in there (to cook) from what you have in the fridge and add meat for flavor. Just the juice or fat from the chicken gives you a level of flavor.

“Put foods with different colors together. Purple onions, orange carrots, mushrooms and then season it using worcestershire, soy sauce or using tubes of tomato paste and putting a little squirt in there can bring a whole depth of flavor,” he advises.

The quality of ingredients also helps making tasty dishes.

“Prioritize high quality food from farms, grass fed beef, fresh tomatoes,” Hudson said. “The body is calling for nutrition when it is hungry. Go acquire that.”

Tyler McCleary, Director of Operations at Tano Bistro Hamilton, has a similar philosophy.

“Focus on quality ingredients,” McCleary said. “Use local produce. 80 Acres basil and their strawberries are grown year round and those are my go to. We use strawberries from there.”

McCleary recommends making a turkey sandwich and enhancing the flavors.

“Use 16 Bricks bread, which is a local artisan bread,” McCleary said. “Make a nice jalapeno aioli and be sure to roast the jalapenos early. Then add havarti cheese.”

McCleary would pair it with a few Tano chips made at the restaurant in Hamilton.

“We sell the chips all day. Order them on the side or ahead and take them with you,” McCleary said.

One other piece of advice from Hudson as you look for ideas for your child’s meals.

“Ask the chef at a quality restaurant about what you can do to make your kid healthy and what they do for lunches or meals,” Hudson said. “Use that resource at the restaurant.”