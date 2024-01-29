Local career school awarded state grant to help nearly a hundred adult students

Husted, who also serves as director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, said the grant funds to Butler Tech and 14 schools, colleges and training centers will pay for adult learners earning “individual micro-credentials” allowing them to get career certifications they need at zero or reduced costs.

Husted said this year’s grants from Ohio’s individual micro-credential assistance program (IMAP) “more than doubles the number of credentials available than in the most previous round of IMAP.”

“We want to remove barriers to job training so more Ohioans can earn skills that are needed now and in the future and that’s what we’re doing through the IMAP program,” according to Husted’s statement.

IMAP was created to allow Ohioans to participate in a training program and receive a tech-focused credential at no cost.

According to Office of Workforce Transformation officials, the IMAP program recently expanded, opening the opportunity to all Ohioans, not just those that are low-income, partially employed, or totally unemployed. Training through IMAP is offered both in-person and online, removing transportation barriers for participants.

The 15 training providers will each use their portion of the $6.2 million grant by being reimbursed up to $3,000 for every approved technology-focused credential earned.

Butler Tech’s enrollment is now about 750 full-time adult learners and about 15,000 part-time adult students.

School officials estimate about 100 adult learners will qualify for the grants.

Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said, “Training and upskilling aren’t just workforce buzzwords, they are the keys to unlocking opportunities for individuals and businesses alike.”

“Programs like this (IMAP) reflect our commitment to preparing Ohioans for quality, higher-paying jobs and helping companies fill in-demand positions,” said Mihalik.

Jon Graft, superintendent of Butler Tech, which enrolls adults and high school students from throughout Butler County, said the increased grant monies will directly impact older students and local industries seeking professionally credentialed workers.

“The grant dollars will support our advanced manufacturing industry partners in up-skilling current employees while creating a new pool of a highly skilled workforce,” said Graft.