Local broadcasting legend Pat Barry dies from COVID-19 complications

Barry made his debut on Cincinnati airwaves at Q-102 in the 1970s and even hosted a studio show on television from the lobby of the Westin Hotel in downtown Cincinnati for a time.

“He had more nephews and nieces than you could shake a stick at because he was Uncle Pat to so many kids,” said Janson.

Among the children who considered Barry an uncle of sorts were those of Johnny Bench, former Reds catcher and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bench took to Twitter on Saturday, calling Barry one of his dearest friends.

The Springfield, Ohio native had been fighting the COVID-19 virus for about one month and spent three weeks on a ventilator before passing away Saturday afternoon.

Funeral and memorial information has not yet been released.