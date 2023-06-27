LIST: Butler County cities and townships plan 4th of July events

Several local municipalities have big plans for celebrating Independence Day. Some are on Monday and some on Tuesday.

Here is a look at a few of the activities that are planned. Find more things to do online at journal-news.com/events.

FAIRFIELD

The Red, White & Kaboom! Fireworks over Fairfield party beings at 5 p.m. Monday with food trucks and fun at Village Green Park. At 6 p.m. will be a showing of “Captain America: The First Avenger.” After, folks are invited to move to Harbin Park for activities there.

Harbin will host food trucks and fun beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. The Sly Band performs at 8 p.m. and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Those who watch may tune to 106.3FM to listen to the fireworks soundtrack at that time.

HAMILTON

Hamilton’s 4th of July Celebration is themed “Ice Cream, Baseball, Apple Pie and the 4th of July ... Hamilton! Ohio.” A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Fair Avenue and travels to Park Avenue at F Street.

The parade will include the Cincinnati Reds’ Mr. Red and Gapper as well as marching bands, little league teams, Special Olympics athletes and more.

After the parade is a Patriot Ceremony at noon at Second and Court streets, featuring the Hamilton Concert Band and the Queen City Sisters. There will be food throughout downtown and on Main Street, according to the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Free concerts at nearby RiversEdge Amphitheater include a 7:30 p.m. performance by The Classic Rock Experience and an 8:30 p.m. performance by That Arena Rock Show. Events are capped with a 10 p.m. fireworks show shot from Veterans Park and viewable along the Great Miami River Bike Trail in Hamilton.

MIDDLETOWN

The City of Middletown will have its Independence Day Festival from 4-11 p.m. Monday at Smith Park, 100 Tytus Ave. Events include live music, food, a flag jump by Team Fastrax Mayor Nicole Condrey and more. It ends with Yokum Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. and a pyro jump by Team Fastrax.

The “American Dreamin’” 4th of July Parade is at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It travels out of Smith Park and down Main Street, left on Central Avenue to Charles Street.

MONROE

A 4th of July Parade is set for noon Tuesday in Monroe. It steps off from Kroger at 3033 Heritage Green Drive and ends at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St.

Light Up the Sky sponsored by the Monroe Lions Club will take place beginning at 5 p.m. at Monroe Community Park and includes food trucks, games for children, hot air balloons, live music and refreshments. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

OXFORD

The City of Oxford will celebrate Independence Day beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a parade. It begins at the corner of College Avenue and High Street and heads to Poplar Street. The theme is “Salute to Freedom - Oxford Style,” according to Enjoy Oxford. Those who participate will be up for prizes.

Following the parade at 7 p.m. is a country music performance by The Michelle Robinson Band at Uptown Park.

The Oxford Freedom Festival is set for 5-10:30 p.m. Monday at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. Activities include axe throwing, horse carriage rides, inflatables, face painting, balloons, a Gaga Pit, giant games and more. There will be live music, food, and it ends with 10 p.m. fireworks, which organizers say will be larger than last year’s fireworks.

Parking at oxford Community Patk will be $5 per vehicle. More information is online at enjoyoxford.org.

WEST CHESTER TWP.

The Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes presented by Miller Lite is being put on by ColdIron Enterprises Inc. in partnership with the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, West Chester Twp., the VOA Museum and MetroParks of Butler County. It takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting grounds, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

“We’re really excited about this year. Last year, we had the Spin Doctors in as our one headliner, but thanks to support from local businesses in West Chester, we were able to get two major headliners this year with Sister Hazel and Everclear,” said David Wertheim, event manager for ColdIron Enterprises Inc.

Event hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. No tickets are required, and parking is also free.

See the bands lineup at cincyfests.com.

There will be more than a dozen food vendors on site with a variety of food offerings. Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp. blast off at 10 p.m. Sunday.

ROSS TWP.

Stricker’s Grove amusement park near Ross Twp. is open to the public for rides and festivities on Tuesday. It is one of only four dates throughout the year the park opens to the public. The hours that day are 2-11 p.m. and a fireworks show will end the night.

It’s free to enter Stricker’s Grove, but ride tickets must be purchased. An arm band for unlimited riding is $20 per person.

