LIST: Butler County businesses to visit on Small Business Saturday

Editor’s note: This article was first published by travelbutlercounty.com, the Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support the incredibly dedicated work of small business owners everywhere. Their local charm and devotion to their craft gives our diverse communities personality and passion.

Here are places throughout Butler County to visit to support local businesses.

Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market

3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton

This classic, farmhouse market has transformed their Trenton acreage into a Holiday wonderland. Barn N Bunk has all sorts of Christmas crafts, locally made jams and honey, artisanal cheese, and beautiful pottery.

BirdBrain Apparel

7539 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

Started right here in Butler County, Ohio by founder Jason Vinson when he was just 16 years old, Birdbrain is an exciting new streetwear company you don’t want to miss! Shop for eclectic apparel including t-shirts, hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, hats, and so much more!

Blush & Bubbly

7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Blush and Bubbly is a trendy fashion boutique with a variety of bright, contemporary styles. This boutique has the perfect selections for your closet, home, and holiday gifts!

Bourbon and Fire

12 Main St., Hamilton

Bourbon and Fire offers custom laser engraved bourbon barrel lids as well as bourbon cigars. Other fun items include purses and apparel.

Fleurish Home

135 Main St., Hamilton

Fleurish Home is your one-stop destination for all things unique home decor. Discover a huge selection of items perfect for someone who loves to host; table settings, kitchenware, tea towels, and so much more. You can also find trendy clothing, accessories, and all kinds of gift sets.

Front Room on 7th

102 N 7th St., Hamilton

Front Room On 7th is an artisan gifts, antiques, and home decor boutique in the Dayton Lane Historic District of Hamilton. Stop in for paints, furniture transfers, essential oils, and so much more for all your boutique and art supply needs!

Haute Fusion Glass Studio

1050 Central Ave., Middletown

John Ferrando has traveled the world teaching his techniques in fused and mosaic glass. His studio in Middletown now offers one-of-a-kind pieces to admire, as well as beautiful jewelry and ornaments for the holidays! You can’t go wrong with any of these stunning pieces, or you can give the gift of experience with one of John’s unique workshops where people can create their own masterpiece to take home with the help of his guidance and expertise.

InsideOut Studio

140 High St. | Hamilton

Giving back has never been so fun! In partnership with the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, InsideOut Studio offers an opportunity for artists with developmental disabilities to sell their artwork and gain confidence in their abilities! Shop a wide selection of unique, colorful pieces such as blown-glass, paintings, and more, while supporting local artists.

Iron Rose Mercantile

1050 Central Ave., Middletown

Looking for eclectic home decor, clothing, accessories, shoes, or even DIY projects you can do? Look no further than Iron Rose Mercantile! Shop unique, bleached tie-dye shirts with fun prints, custom-painted cabinets, fun houseplants in antique, repurposed containers, and so much more! Their selection is always changing, so don’t miss out on the perfect unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Junction Hobbies & Toys

7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.

Located inside EnterTRAINment Junction, this shop offers an impressive selection of everything you need to build your very own model train set! Shop the latest toys and more from your favorite brands like LEGO, Playmobil, Calico Critters, Thomas The Train and more in one convenient location.

Juniper

9 E High St., Oxford

This charming boutique in Oxford, Ohio offers a wide variety of moderately priced clothing, jewelry, accessories, and shoes, and even skincare products! Find Primal Element soaps, Mario Badescu skincare, and BareMinerals color and skin care to find the right products for your skin! There’s always something new to discover at Juniper, so be sure to stop by and treat yourself to their excellent selection!

LahVdah

408 Main St., Hamilton

LahVdah is your destination for all-natural body care products and more! Made with organic ingredients and essential oils, their selection of bath bombs, body creams, soap bars, and other cleansers make the perfect gift for anyone looking for a little rest and relaxation!

Made To Love

6 S. Second St., Hamilton

Made To Love is a charming boutique that offers Haitian-made products, which provide well-paying, sustainable employment, all while giving back to help create educational opportunities for Haitian children! This full-circle shop aims to help support Haiti by lifting families out of poverty and inspiring communities. Find decor, clothing, baby items, farm-direct coffee, jewelry, and so much more, all while giving back to others!

Main Street Vinyl

212 Main St., Hamilton

Hamilton local, Bill Herren, had a house full of nearly 14,000 45 tracks and 8,000 long playing records. His family felt it was due time he shared his massive collection with the world. Main Street Vinyl is a groovy local record store is full of the artists that defined generations and the songs that defined your summers. Find classic collectables and modern hits within the dense stacks.

Miller Street Boutique

702 Nilles Road, Fairfield

Two friends with a passion for fashion started Miller St. Boutique, Fairfield’s newest shopping spot. Whether you’re looking for the perfect clutch to go with that little black dress, a heeled bootie, or an adorable holiday card, Miller St. Boutique is your new spot.

Oliver’s Toy Chest

209 Main St., Hamilton

Welcome to Oliver’s Toy Chest— not only a fun toy store, but also an incredible tribute to 10-year-old Oliver Robbins who had a deep love for toys and collecting. David and Samantha Robbins opened their son’s dream store in Hamilton, Ohio in Oliver’s memory. Oliver’s Toy Chest carries a wide variety of popular brands and collectibles. Customers can shop Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Mario Bros, and even an entire wall of Funko! Pop toys.

Pen + Nash

7556 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Pen + Nash Co. sells products made with little ones in mind. They take pride in their thoughtfully curated collection of beautiful items and are dedicated to giving customers an outstanding shopping experience. Shop their hand-picked collection of trendy, well-made children’s clothing and accessories at affordable prices.

Running on Blooms

7570 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Running on Blooms is a unique floral and gift shop at Liberty Center. Shop cute home decor, stationary, and gifts, or build your own beautiful bouquet from the flower wall.

Sara’s House

254 High St., Hamilton (and a second location inside Spooky Nook on B Street)

Sara’s House feels like your best friend’s trendy, high-rise apartment. Everything is brimming with style and innovation. Sara’s House has become a family affair. Her son makes bottle openers out of vintage golf clubs and her husband transforms antiques like rotary telephones and film cameras into spectacular light fixtures. It’s the kind of place you always hope you’ll run into while exploring a new destination.

Scripted Studio

306 Main St, Hamilton

Scripted Studio is the ultimate hidden gem for unique and fun greeting cards for every occasion! Discover holiday and birthday cards, fun stationery, unique letterpress printing, calligraphy, art prints, and more. Scripted Studio is the perfect spot to find something personal for the people you love most of all, while supporting local and regional artists!

Secretly Shabby

231 Main St., Hamilton

Discover an eclectic mix of jewelry, clothing, refurbished furniture, home decorations, and more at this cute boutique in Hamilton! Secretly Shabby has something new to find everyday, from custom furniture to an expertly curated line of apparel and accessories.

Seraph by the River

118 Main St., Hamilton

Seraph by the River is an eclectic boutique home to crystals, art, handmade jewelry, incense, boho clothing, and other earthly treasures. Magic and mystery awaits you at Seraph By The River.

Shoppe Small

446 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown

Step into this small shop with a big heart for community. Shoppe Small is a quaint boutique offering apparel, home decor, specialty food items, gardening goods, and much more! Take one of the many unique DIY classes that are offered or browse one of the many local vendors on display.

Sterling Seraph

3425 Princeton Road, Hamilton

Sterling Seraph is the sister store to Seraph by the River and specializes in handcrafted sterling-silver jewelry and metaphysical crystals.

The Apple Tree

28 E. High St., Oxford

This charming boutique located in the heart of Oxford is your destination for unique gifts for everyone on your list! Find hidden gems in Apple Tree’s adorable home decor and kitchenware, jewelry, clothing and so much more in one convenient location.

The Local Boutique + Social House

111 Main St., Hamilton

Hamilton’s newest boutique offers clothing and accessories, plus DIY workshops and events.

The Spicy Olive

7671 Cox Lane, West Chester Twp.

This artisanal olive oil shop has taken what some would consider a minor cooking component into something much bigger. After her trip to Italy, Spicy Olive owner, Melanie Cedargrento, was inspired by the health benefits that fresh olive oil offered. The shop has over 50 pour your own infused, flavored, and aged olive oils. Once you’ve chosen your flavor, your bottle gets filled up right then and there. It’s the kind of gift every good cook wants, but always forgets to ask for.

The Strauss Gift Shop

220 High St., Hamilton

The Strauss Gift Shop offers an excellent selection of handmade gifts from local artists! Shop from paintings, apparel, jewelry, and so much more! Shop here for some great art and help support local artisans.

The Toy Department

6600 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Looking for the perfect gift for toy collectors and lovers of all things vintage? The Toy Department has you covered! Find Star Wars, Hot Wheels, Marvel, DC Comics, Kenner collectibles, Funko POPs, LEGO sets, and so much more for every collector on your holiday shopping list. The Toy Department receives new vintage products daily, so be sure to check them out!

The Wicked Wick

1105 Central Ave., Middletown

The Wicked Wick specializes in soy candles, beauty products, jewelry, and much more! Visit them inside the Pendleton Art Center next time you’re in Middletown to find your new favorite locally-produced goods. Whether you’re shopping for a friend or for yourself, you’re sure to find an exciting and unique new item to cherish!

Three Feather Records

1105 Magie Ave., Fairfield

Whether you are an aspiring musician, looking for your new favorite record, or shopping for the music aficionados in your life, Three Feather Records is the ultimate spot for you! Find an excellent selection of guitars, audio equipment, vinyl records, merchandise and more to help you immerse yourself in all things music at this music lovers’ paradise!

Unsung Salvage

212 Main St., Hamilton

Specializing in the unique and reclaimed, Unsung Salvage Design Co. is the perfect spot to find unique items! They take mostly reclaimed materials and forgotten objects and breathe new life into them. Find ready made furnishings, home decor, and even an original T-shirt line all at this Hamilton shop!

We Love It Too

408 Main St., Hamilton

Any kind of decor or accessories you would need to post a party... you can find beautiful options at We Love It Too. Anything from one-of-a-kind wall paintings, unique rugs, and custom-made dining room tables, to the small details like napkin rings, tea towels, throw pillows, and so much more. It’s the ideal place to help revamp your home space for parties and gatherings.

West Chester Toys

8234 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

West Chester Toys is the perfect place for every child -- or kid at heart, on your list! Specializing in unique toys that promote learning and fun for the whole family, there is always something new and fun to discover at West Chester Toys. Find STEM toys to help your children learn in new and exciting ways, board games to get all the family in on the fun, and so much more!

Wildfire Hygge Goods

226 High St., Hamilton

This bright and earthy boutique is the ultimate spot for unique and charming gifts for everyone on your list this season! Explore clothes for the whole family, home decor, jewelry, candles, and more in this adorable boutique located in the heart of downtown Hamilton!

Willow’s Homes & Gifts

7527 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.