Linden Theater in Hamilton sparks interest from Revivalists frontman David Shaw

“Now, if we can just keep the momentum going....” Downie said. “I’m really convinced if we can make this thing with the old woolen mill go, it’s just going to propel itself from there. I think that’s the catalyst we need.”

The city early last year bought the theater property and other buildings in the Lindenwald business district, with hopes of bringing them new life, much as has happened along the city’s Main Street business corridor and in Hamilton’s downtown.

“I can’t give you exact details on that (the Linden Theater),” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “But I will tell you this: David Shaw took a tour of our town recently — his town, because he’s from Hamilton — and I am not sure exactly what’s going through his mind, but he is just such a success, and he also loves Hamilton. It would be great if he would... he’s already given back so much, but if he would give back even more, that would be incredible.”

Shaw has donated proceeds from annual summer concerts at Hamilton’s RiversEdge amphitheater toward the city’s Independence Day fireworks.

That’s one piece of development news PROTOCOL heard that Downie found very encouraging.

Other news about Lindenwald:

Smith reported that although the owner of the former Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill has filed bankruptcy, which may delay the city’s purchase of the property, the proposed developers of the former mill, Bloomfield/Schon are not deterred by that.

Bloomfield/Schon plans to spend $20 million restoring the historic mill and creating 100 “1+ bedroom apartments,” with at least 10,000 square feet of commercial space, likely including a restaurant, and 50 indoor parking spaces.

An unnamed restaurateur who has Hamilton connections and family living in Lindenwald is considering reopening a bar that would serve food in the former Roemer Building, another property Hamilton bought last year. A full service restaurant could eventually fill the rest of the building, Downie said.

Peter Engelhard, president of the Lindenwald Kiwanis, wants to work more closely with area residents and organizations to promote efforts that enhance the lives of area youth, Downie said.

A volleyball court at Millikin Woods, funded by a 17 Strong nano-grant, written by Highland Elementary 6th grade students, will be complete when sand arrives.

According to Lane Library history files, Miles Vance opened the 400-seat Linden Theater at 2233 Pleasant Ave., on July 19, 1940. It was known as the Linden until about 1968 or 1969. It was later known as the Cine Malibu, the Malibu Cinema, the Village Cinema and the Grand Theater, which had 300 seats, according to the history.