Light Up German Village to change holiday tradition this weekend: How to go

Residents and businesses will participate, “and light up the village with lights, decorations, and all of that,” she said. “It’s anything from traditional to get creative. A lot of people have kids at home.”

In the pandemic, people are “trying to create some new traditions,” including decorating their homes for the holidays.

A recent study found Americans during the pandemic plan to spend more money than usual this year on holiday decorations, with Ohio among the top five states for people planning to spend the most.

The German Village event also will come with prizes for a scavenger hunt that people can complete without leaving their vehicles. There are only five questions, Silber said. People who participate can win Visa gift cards worth $75, $50 or $25.