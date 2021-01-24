X

Light snow, freezing rain possible today, tomorrow

By Micah Karr

Light snow and freezing rain today and tomorrow may lead to patchy slick spots on pavement, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Drivers are advised to be careful as travel conditions could become hazardous.

Most of the snow is expected before 2 p.m. and chances of rain will continue until 3 p.m. The area may see light wind and cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from 35 degrees to as low as 30 degrees tonight.

Rain and freezing rain is expected tomorrow, particularly before 10 a.m. The day may be windy and temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 39 degrees to 35 degrees. Most of the rain is expected to end before 1 a.m. tomorrow night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with slightly variable temperatures. Highs could reach up to 42 degrees and lows could drop as low as 28, the NWS said.

