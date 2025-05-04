Library to host giant used book sale this week: Other events planned

For more information, call 513-894-6557 or visit the Lane website at lanepl.org.

Free well water testing

Butler Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with Miami University Institute of Environment and Sustainability, Miami Conservancy District, and the Butler County Storm Water District to offer free well water testing.

Participants must make an appointment to pick up sample bottles from Butler SWCD. Then, samples need to be collected and dropped off on the morning of May 10. Results will be mailed the following week. Samples will be tested for nitrates and bacteria.

To make an appointment, call 513-887-3720. Dates available are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and May 6 at 1802 Princeton Road.

For more information. visit butlerswcd.org.

Animal Friends Dog Jog tribute signs for sale

The Animal Friends 5K and Dog Jog will be June 7 at Waterworks Park, Fairfield.

Honor your loyal companion by purchasing a 5K and Dog Jog tribute sign to celebrate a pet that means the world to you or as a memorial to honor a beloved pet no longer by your side. Your tribute sign will feature your pet’s name and color picture enlarged on a sign and placed as a mile marker along the race path.

The purchase will help the society reach their fundraising goal. All funds raised support the pets in the society’s care, as well as the programs and services provided to the community.

Tribute signs are $25 and will be posted online as photos on the Animal Friends Facebook page during the week of the event. From all the tribute signs on the Dog Jog route, one pet will be chosen to feature a tribute story on the society’s social media channels.

The winner of the tribute story will be featured the week following the 5K in the recap.

For more information, go to animalfriendshs.org.

MIDDLETOWN

Dog training club to host open house

The Middletown Dog Training Club will host an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1811 Germantown Road.

There will be information regarding classes, demonstrations and a chance to win prizes.

For more information, go to middletowndogtraining.com.