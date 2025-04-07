Liberty Twp. has had enough. Recycling bins going away this month

Containers will be removed from fire station 111, 5170 Princeton-Glendale Road; and from the roads/services building, 6959 Yankee Road, effective April 30.

“The bins are something we have struggled with for several years due to the fact that many people have felt it was the local dump, not the recycling bin,‘’ said Trustee Tom Farrell.

“They leave multiple devices out there that not recyclables — from power washers to TVs to computers and monitors. After years of unsuccessful attempts to control it, we have no choice but to remove the large recycle bins.”

Farrell said officials have been discussing the issue for two years and have put up signage and cameras in an effort to control dumping of trash and other non-recyclable materials — all to no avail.

Services director Rick Plummer said he’s seen people bring trailers containing trash and recycling from businesses to the 10 bins at the services building. Despite emptying the bins weekdays, material is left adjacent to the bins and blows around.

“We’ve tried to add more (bins),” Plummer said. “We have nowhere to put more.”

Farrell said there’s been an uptick in the materials being brought to the township’s bins, particularly since West Chester Twp. removed its bins for similar reasons in October 2022. He suspects people from adjoining communities are also bringing material to the township.

“The problem increased significantly,‘’ Farrell said.

Fire Chief Ethan Klussman said firefighters spend four to six hours a week cleaning up the trash from the two bins at Fire Station 111.

Oftentimes the trash blows onto adjoining properties, generating complaints from nearby residents.

“It is unfortunate that those who abuse the system cause us to change the system,‘’ Farrell said.

In partnership with the township and the Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District, residents will receive a letter from Rumpke offering weekly curbside recycling at $6 per month. Customer who sign up can opt for a 65- or 95-gallon recycling cart.

For those new recycling subscribers only, the county recycling program will pay the $6 fee for the first three months.