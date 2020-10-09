Liberty Twp. trustees approve 2% raises amid coronavirus uncertainties

Early this summer the trustees passed a $26.9 million tax budget for next year, which represents a 7% drop from this year. Revenue projections also fell from $29.3 million this year to $26 million next year. The budget shows a total fund balance of $29 million to start next year and just over $28 million by year’s end.

Finance Director Michelle Gries said the initial spending plan “is like step negative one” in the process of figuring out what the township can afford next year.

Trustee Steve Schramm said the trustees award raises based on merit, they judge Bitonte’s performance and review how she scored senior staff. Bitonte grades the 47 other employees.

He said the township’s finances have been better than they initially feared so the approved raises were “as fair as we could be under the circumstances.”

“We didn’t have nearly as big an impact on our finances as we suspected,” Schramm said. “But we’re guessing going forward they’re still going to play out.”

Trustee Christine Matacic said trying to predict the future of their finances played a big role in the delayed raises. When determining the percentage they also took into account the fact the cost of living is not going up as much as it has in the past.

“We wanted to see the impacts that we are going to be facing or at least get a feel for it a little more,” she said. “Because obviously what’s happening right now with COVID is going to have an impact on us with our budgeting over the next few years, especially the areas we’re already hearing and seeing that we will be having decreased revenues. We wanted to be fiscally responsible.”