Liberty Twp. says no to future apartment development

Any proposed project that included them would have to be approved by trustees on a case-by-case basis, which Trustee Todd Minniear says he won’t do.

It is a move trustees say will reduce future density in the township – something they hear residents say is too high over and over again.

“It pulls apartments and attached single-family homes out of every land use designation in the township within the comprehensive plan,’’ said Trustee Todd Minniear, who first suggested the changes in February and has been spearheading the process.

“I think it’s a really good thing for us to do. It’s a unique decision that makes Liberty Township a superior place to live going forward versus most neighboring communities.”

Resident Gene Smith agreed.

“Anything you can do to reduce the density in this township would be greatly appreciated,” Smith said. “It’s become overwhelming just to try to go out and get a hamburger somewhere.”

Minniear said he was concerned about the growing number of developers requesting approval for zoning changes that increase density or want changes to their approved planned unit development approvals – particularly along Liberty Way.

There are 1,345 existing apartments in Liberty Township, including 587 along Liberty Way between Cincinnati-Dayton and Butler-Warren roads, according to Bryan Behrmann, the township’s director of planning and zoning. Another 1,058 apartments have been approved, but not built, along Liberty Way.

Approved changes also increase the minimum size of single-family lots in certain zoning designations.

“We know that less density will mean less pressure on services in terms of police, fire, roads,” Minniear said. “It will reduce future congestion on roads and crime in our community.”

About 900 acres of land in the land use map are affected by the updated plan because it changes the planned medium density residential category to suburban residential, which does not allow apartments or attached single-family homes.

“The growth in our area is something that we cannot stop,’’ said Trustee Tom Farrell.

“But what we can do is implement rules and regulations like this that will help give us responsible growth. This is a big step in the right direction.”

The changes do not affect any projects already submitted and being reviewed, Behrmann said. It would only apply to new developments.