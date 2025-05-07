Liberty Twp. investigating cyber incident

McKinney said email is spotty and not the best way to contact township departments or individuals to do business. While the investigation continues, the public is advised to contact officials via the telephone.

“The phones go through an app. We’re getting phone messages and able to return calls,” McKinney said. “The (prompts) might sound a bit different. We appreciate the public’s understanding.”

The website, cell phones, and portals to submit development plans or do other township business are operational as is the township’s social media platforms.

“The township is working diligently to determine the cause and impact (of this incident),” McKinney said. “At this point in time, there is no indication the public’s personal information has been compromised.”

The cyber incident does not affect the sheriff’s substation, located in the township’s building.

“The sheriff’s substation is a separate entity with separate IT,” McKinney said. “You can still communicate as usual with any member of the sheriff’s department.”

No other information about the incident is available as the investigation is continuing, McKinney said.