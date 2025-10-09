Liberty Twp. Fire Department maintains high rating

“Going from a (Class) 4 to a (Class) 2 is a pretty big jump,’’ Klussman explained.

“Getting that (Class) Two again validates we’re doing really good stuff in the community. That’s key to us.”

Fire departments are evaluated on key fire protection services including emergency communications systems, operations, water supply/hydrants, and community risk reduction efforts such as fire prevention and public education.

“Maintaining a Class 2 rating for nearly a decade is a testament to the dedication of our firefighters, the strength of our partnerships and our community’s investment in public safety,” Klussman said.

Klussman credited assistant chief Dave Greve in leading and coordinating efforts to maintain the rating.

Departments are typically evaluated every five years, but this was the first review since receiving the higher rating due to delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ratings are used by most property insurance companies when determining rates. A higher rating often leads to lower insurance premiums for homes and businesses.

According to the Center for Public Safety Excellence website, only 123 agencies have an ISO rating of one and 103 have a rating of two.