Liberty Collective’s grand opening is first look for some patrons

“It’s an exciting day for us as we finally reached our grand opening,” Ewers said prior to the ceremony.

“Everything is now full go and we have a great turnout with the community to support us,” he said.

Joining Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance, were area political and business leaders to join in the event.

Todd Minniear, trustee for Liberty Twp., described the regionally unique attraction as “putting Liberty Twp. on the map” with a new entertainment, dining, sports destination for southwest Ohio.

“When they (the Ewers) brought this plan to the township … I remember being in the zoning hearing and thinking ‘wow’ this is a unique, amazing concept for our community,” said Minniear.

“One of the things this does - and we don’t have a lot of this besides the Liberty Center - are things that not only serve our community but also draw people from other communities in the region.”

The multi-faceted attraction, which is anchored by a two-story, open-air hall – including booths, balcony seating, leather couches – overseen by one of the largest TV screens in the region all set on more than three acres.

Inside and outside spaces, which include a coffee/breakfast bar and ice cream shop and more, can accommodate hundreds.

Hailed by Liberty Twp. officials during its initial announcement in 2022 as an “iconic place” for the fast-growing Butler County community, the Liberty Collective will also feature one of the area’s premier sand volleyball facilities at its 6735 Lakota Lane site along with numerous other sports and games for families.

Supply chain delays during the Covid pandemic and other logistical challenges pushed back the venue’s opening until it launched a limited operation last month.

Among the customers enjoying the new business during its recent soft opening was Liberty Twp. resident Justin Brun, who was accompanied by his daughter as he picked up dinner from one of the multiple restaurants offering their fare in the spacious building.

“I like that there are a lot of variety and different options here. All the food is really good quality and there is a lot to choose from,” said Brun.

He also liked the multi-level layout, which includes deck and other outdoor areas for dining and relaxation.

“It’s really nice and different a date night location,” he said.

Fellow customer Shannice Clark recently traveled from her Hamilton County home to the Butler County community to check out the Liberty Collective’s offerings and left impressed.

“The Collective is a beautiful piece of property that is eye-catching for its location,” she said. “There are lots of large windows, natural light and airflow. And as a traveling employee, it has lots of seating, outlets to plug in for work and TV’s if you want to be connected to entertainment.”

Susie McGraw lives in Liberty Twp. said she has “watched it grow from dirt” during its delayed construction phase but that only resulted in even more anticipation for her first visit this week.

“The concept is a great idea. You can go to one place and get food, beverages, play sand volleyball or sit outside on all the nice porches,” said McGraw.

The “openness” of the facility’s interior and broad, open-air doors and windows to adjacent decks and spaces appealed to McGraw.

“There is not anything like this around here. This is a brand-new concept.”