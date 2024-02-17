Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ at the Fitton Center

“This particular show, ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ is more of a historical production that celebrates Abraham Lincoln’s life in his own words, and the words of the people who knew him,” said Motz.

Lexington Children’s Theatre will present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln” at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts at 7:30 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $7 for Fitton Center members and $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.) Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drink that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to fittoncenter.org.

In celebrating Lincoln’s life, audiences will discover more about him by exploring his legacy.

“The idea is to keep his legacy alive in the present by looking back at the past,” Motz said. “It’s one thing to read about Abraham Lincoln in a history book, but it’s another thing to see him presented as a man, and a person who had his own struggles coming up, and certainly the challenges of being the president during the Civil War, and the Emancipation period.”

President Lincoln was born on Feb. 12, 1809, in Kentucky, and he was assassinated in 1865. Most school-age children know he led the country through the Civil War, about The Gettysburg Address, and that he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, abolishing slavery, for example.

“He’s the guy on the penny, so you see him every day. So, who is this guy, and what are some of the stories behind the fact that he’s the guy on the penny and the five dollar bill? Why does he get two pieces of money? I don’t know that the show answers that question, but he’s definitely a major figure in American history, and it’s important that we make sure kids are connected to that kind of history,” said Motz.

It’s definitely important to celebrate his life and his legacy, he said. Hitting some of the highlights about his life will certainly imbed some of the most important things about Lincoln’s life into the minds of the kids who are watching the show.

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays series season, the entire family will enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet, musical theater, and the orchestra as well as interactive events

As part of the show, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers, and musicians. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

How to go

What: “Keeping Mr. Lincoln” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. March 8

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $7 for members; $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.) Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly food by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873, ext. 110.