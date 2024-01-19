Level 1 snow emergency issued for Butler County

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office issued a level one snow emergency Friday morning. A level one emergency means roads are dangerous and icy and have blowing or drifting snow.

Here’s what all the snow emergency levels mean:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.