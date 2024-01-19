BreakingNews
Trial canceled for man accused in 2022 stabbing death after alleged threat against attorney

Level 1 snow emergency issued for Butler County

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Widespread snow showers moved into the Miami Valley region late Thursday and early Friday.

Most communities received more than an inch of snow overnight and have a chance for more accumulating snow through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A winter weather advisory is also in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

ExploreWidespread snow showers blanket the Miami Valley: How much has your city had?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office issued a level one snow emergency Friday morning. A level one emergency means roads are dangerous and icy and have blowing or drifting snow.

Here’s what all the snow emergency levels mean:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

In Other News
1
Methane gas collection system needed at one-time Hamilton landfill
2
Somerville Bank names new CEO
3
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
4
Number of pickleball courts in Middletown growing to 27
5
Middletown council to vote on $3.2 million for YMCA aquatic center

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top