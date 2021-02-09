Level 1 snow emergency declared in Butler County, up to 8 inches fell in some areas

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting all 16 road crews are out and roads should be in good shape by this afternoon.
Snow plows hit county roads at around 7:30 p.m. and are still at it, according to BCEO spokeswoman Betsy Horton.
“The roads were close to being in good shape when the second round of snow came. Another crew is out now, and if temperatures stay up, the county roads should be in good condition by this afternoon,” Horton told the Journal-News. “The morning traffic is helping to activate the salt which will keep ice from forming on the roads.”
With six-plus inches of snow covering most areas the Butler County sheriff has issued a level one snow emergency.
“Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking everyone to drive with caution and allow yourself additional time for your morning commute,” a release said. “We received up to 6 inches of snow in areas and some roads are still covered.”
Level 1 is the lowest hazard warning on the three-point scale.
The Oxford Police Department issued an alert at around 4 a.m. telling resident roads are hazardous and vehicles must be removed from streets to avoid citation or towing. According to the National Weather Services 8 inches has fallen as of 6 a.m.