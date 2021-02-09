Level 1 snow emergency declared in Butler County, up to 8 inches fell in some areas

Snow plows hit county roads at around 7:30 p.m. and are still at it, according to BCEO spokeswoman Betsy Horton.

“The roads were close to being in good shape when the second round of snow came. Another crew is out now, and if temperatures stay up, the county roads should be in good condition by this afternoon,” Horton told the Journal-News. “The morning traffic is helping to activate the salt which will keep ice from forming on the roads.”