Letters to the editor: Scouting and protecting our environment

Through Scouting, I have learned about nature and life, built my confidence, and discovered how to handle challenges on my own. My troop leaders are caring, kind, and supportive, and they truly want to help us succeed in Scouting and in life.

In Scouting, we are like a family. We encourage one another, work together, and grow stronger as a team. This support makes a lasting difference. I believe Scouting helps create responsible and confident young people, and I hope our community continues to support it. Sincerely, Scout in Troop 979.

Kadyn Stevens

Hamilton

We must protect our precious environment

Stephen Moore’s “From the Right” column in Saturday’s newspaper titled “Climate Change was little more than a $16T scandal” would be laughable if it weren’t so misguided and dangerous.

His “$16T scandal” pales in what the cost likely already is and what will be for the destruction to the environment caused by the ever-increasing ferocity of weather patterns around the globe. For those who believe what Moore is saying, I dare you to travel to the Solomon Islands, and in particular to the Island of Tuvalu, and talk with the people there where the rising oceans are eating away their habitat; I dare you to travel to Arctic Village in Alaska and talk with the people there where the tundra is thawing and changing their way of life; I dare you to travel to the coastal villages of Bangladesh where two-thirds of the country is less than 15 feet above sea level and talk with the people there where the increasing intensity of cyclones and rising seas are threatening their livelihood and lives.

And consider the growing intensity and destruction of wildfires in the US, and the increasing intensity and destruction of hurricanes, torrential rains, and winter storms across the country. Add up all the costs of destruction and lives lost around the world in the past 30 years due to these events and Moore’s figure of $16T will pale.

In 1991, I was the representative for my denomination to an international Christian conference attended by 900 delegates from around the world. Already at that time, the Pacific Islanders there were begging those of us from the North to do something about climate change.

Prior to the conference, our family hosted in our home the delegate to the conference from the Pacific island of Tuvalu mentioned above. The Pacific Islanders were already in 1991 seeing the effects of the warming oceans from the thinning of the ozone layer due to greenhouse gases and the melting of the glaciers around the world. Hot water has more mass than cold water, and the Pacific Ocean is heating up. Such a change affects weather patterns all around the globe.

Up until recently, the United States has not felt its effects. However, that is changing, and anyone who cares about the future of their children and grandchildren would be wise to do all they can to support measures to protect our precious environment and reverse the damage that is being perpetuated by climate deniers such as Moore and our current Administration.

Peggy Miller

Englewood

How to deal with Haitians

Here is a thought: Give all of the TPS Haitians in and around the state to immediately file for a visa, or permit, or some other document that allows them to stay for a specific amount of time.

It should be enough time for them to petition for citizenship or whatever immigration status is more enduring that “temporary protected status”. Temporary is not permanent, and should have an end date firmly attached, not just implied. Those that get permission can stay. The rest get a one-way ticket out of the country.

By the way, I do not care how long any of them have been here, they should not be afforded the rights and privileges guaranteed by the Founders.

Robert Leugers

Delta, Ohio