‘LemonAid’ program by Hamilton graphic design firm to help nonprofits with free services

LemonGrenade Creative is a full-service marketing and design firm located in downtown Hamilton. The Free LemonAid program has been created exclusively for nonprofits as a way of saying thanks for the work they do.

“Free LemonAid was so successful. So, as a community outreach for this year, for 2023, we decided to bring the program back, but it’s a little different this time. What we’re doing is we’re picking one nonprofit to basically give them a $12,000 design grant, $1,000 a month to spend on whatever they want for creative needs, marketing, graphic design, or any service that we provide, and it’s zero charge for them for the whole year. So, basically, we’re adopting a nonprofit for the year,” Long said.

The winner will be announced Jan. 10. For more information, or to apply, go to lemongrenade.com/lemonaid.

“We’re hoping to get 30 or 40 applications,” said Long. “We are accepting applications all the way up until that date as well.”

When applying, some nonprofits have expressed a need for social media help, while others have said they need assistance with messaging or imagery.

“We’re at a place in our company history where we’ve been successful the past few years. We have been doing community outreach and sponsoring things like Hamilton Pride, the Corn Stand Jam, and other events in Butler County, but we thought it would be really cool to take one nonprofit, one organization that’s struggling with marketing and budgeting, and let’s just do everything they need for the year, free of charge. So, it’s like we’re their partner for the year, and let’s do it every single year, and let’s pick a different organization every single year,” Long said.

Long graduated from Fairfield High School in 1994 and from the Art Academy in Cincinnati in 1998. He was named Hamilton’s Small-Business Person of the Year in 2020.