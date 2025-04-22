Legendary Elvis impersonator Tyler Christopher returns to Middletown

Tyler Christopher has garnered international acclaim for his authentic portrayal of Elvis Presley with his captivating vocals and signature moves.

Christopher started his professional career at 16 years old after being invited to and winning the largest Elvis competition in the Northeastern United States.

His accolades and awards include being ranked in the top 5 in the world at Elvis’s birthplace of Tupelo, Miss.; Top 3 in King Of Las Vegas and No. 1 in the Bluegrass Tribute to The King competition. He also has performed at Graceland as well as at other venues in Memphis, Tenn.

Attendees to the May 16 show can expect to hear some of Elvis’ greatest hits, from timeless classics like “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock” to popular ballads such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Patrons can experience the concert, have fun, and enjoy a family-friendly activity, and by purchasing a ticket, they will also be supporting organizations that give back to the community.

Last year, around 450 people attended the fundraising event.

“I’m really excited about the show, because it’s so much fun,” Nemeth said. “I also just love it when our club comes together and works together on a great cause like this one.”

Locally, The Rotary Club of Middletown has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to area students, made a variety of youth projects and leadership opportunities possible, and volunteered time, talent and financial support to many community non-profit agencies.

There will be a 50/50 cash raffle and tickets will be on sale the night of the concert. The drawing will be held at the event. Proceeds from the concert and 50/50 raffle will directly benefit Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, which include helping local children through school-based programs and community organizations, such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“We use the monies we raise to help others throughout the year,” Nemeth said.

Middletown Rotary Club members also give back to the community by volunteering their time. Club members volunteer with the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals in the fall, for example.

Since 1925, The Rotary Club of Middletown has provided service to the local community as well as actively participating in international projects. Follow Thee Rotary Club of Middletown on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMiddletownOhio.

“This is the 100-year anniversary for Middletown Rotary,” Nemeth said. “They have been active and supporting the community for 100 years.”

The club has more than 40 active members. The Rotary Club of Middletown meets at noon, every Tuesday, at Miami University Middletown. Stu Locke serves as the group’s current president.

MORE DETAILS

Rockin’ with Rotary tickets are $25 in advance for reserved seating, $30 in advance for premium seating and $35 for super premium seating. Box seats are $30 each. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the concert.