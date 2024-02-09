Leader of Ohio’s largest high school leaving

His family’s move away from the southern Warren County district, which borders Butler County and the Lakota school system, prompted his decision, Dodd said in a recent statement about his planned departure.

“After much consideration and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as the principal of Mason High School,” he told the school community of 10,400, which is the largest school system in Warren County and one of the largest in southwest Ohio.

Dodd’s coming departure in the spring now has Mason school officials beginning a principal candidate search for his replacement.

Since 2018 Dodd has overseen the high school and a series of innovations that consistently saw the school among the highest rated academically in the region.

According to Mason school officials, under Dodd’s leadership, “the high-achieving high school has cemented its reputation for being a place where student voice is elevated and extraordinary opportunities are created and celebrated.”

“Over the last five years the school’s students have taken a key role in designing new experiential learning opportunities with a student-run experiential learning leadership team and a learner-centered Inclusive Excellence team, and garnered national recognition for the school’s peer-to-peer suicide prevention class, Hope Squad.

“And in fall 2024, a new high school Dream Center will open as the school’s Media Center is rebuilt to include a best-in-class Maker Space, student-run coffee shop, book-store-feel library, performance space, and business/community hub,” said district officials.

Jonathan Cooper, Mason City Schools superintendent, expressed gratitude for Dodd’s “outstanding” contributions, saying, “We are immensely grateful for Mr. Dodd’s dedication to the success and well-being of our students.”

“His leadership has been instrumental in creating systems that will leave a lasting legacy at Mason High School,” said Cooper.

Dodd said he is grateful for his tenure.

“It has been an incredible journey working with our dedicated students, staff, and families over the years, but I believe it’s time for a new chapter in my life.”

Cooper said “a comprehensive search committee, comprised of representatives from students, staff, families, and community, will be formed to conduct a nationwide search for the next principal. The committee will work diligently to identify candidates who embody the values and vision of Mason City Schools.”