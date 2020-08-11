Las Vegas company recalls 200K pounds of meat and poultry due to undeclared allergens

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., of Las Vegas, is recalling about 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The FSIS said the products may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts or oysters, which are known allergens, and may also contain MSG, sesame products or sulfites that are not declared on the label.
Anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020, with the establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA inspection mark. They were distributed nationwide for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants.
These products include a long list of 10- to 40-pound packages which the USDA listed here, and whose labels the USDA listed here.
The FSIS said that there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions to eating the products. Rather, the problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Wok Food, Inc. General Manager Jae Hwang at 626-964-8230, ext. 122.