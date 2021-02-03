Larry Conner on spending millions to fly to space and where 80 percent of his fortunate will go when he dies

• Fifty percent will be devoted to Kids & Community Partners. It will help continue to fund programs that help under-resourced kids and groundbreaking medical research. We plan to invest $400 million on this front during the next decade. My estate plan will ensure this important work continues long into the future.

• Thirty percent of my net worth will go to our partnership program. The partnership is comprised of key associates who helped build the company and continue to make it successful. Those people are our best groundskeepers, service techs, sales associates, department heads – you name it.

• Twenty percent will go to the Connor family.

We started The Connor Group with nothing, actually, less than nothing. With the right people, we’ve grown it to more than $3.3 billion in assets. It’s only right to share the wealth with those who are responsible for our success.

Yes, I’m investing a large amount of money to go to space. But I believe this is an investment in our future, and space is truly the next great frontier. I decided to share this information with a national reporter to help him tell the whole story. I thought you should hear it from me first.

LARRY CONNER, THE CONNOR GROUP

LETTER: TURNER COMPLICT IN THE LIE

NOTE: Congress Mike Turner released a statement following the House’s Jan. 13 vote to impeach President Trump that called the attack on the Capitol reprehensible. “In less than a week, President Trump is leaving office disgraced and discredited for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” Turner wrote. “However, Speaker Pelosi’s snap impeachment is absent due process, hearings, witnesses and violates our responsibilities under the Constitution. For these reasons, I could not support it.”

By voting against impeachment, Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton) became complicit in the lying, mind-bending tactics of the radical Trump Republican Party.

A principled Republican colleague who voted for impeachment, Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state, said, “these articles of impeachment are flawed, but I will not use process as an excuse for President Trump’s actions.”

Rep. Turner used exactly that excuse― lawyerly, weasel words― in his statement explaining why he didn’t support impeachment. Just to take one example, he said there were no witnesses. Seriously? The entire nation witnessed Trump’s incitement of the riot and attempt to overturn the election.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner

Our country needs a principled conservative party, one that shares the values that make us all Americans, regardless of political views. Mike Turner has disqualified himself from membership in that party.

ROBERT ELY, FAIRBORN

