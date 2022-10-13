Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M to school

“This gift is especially transformative because it is designated to students with the greatest need. This means that more students will have access to a Miami education. This gift will impact the lives of students and their families for generations to come,” said Crawford.

In an announcement released by school officials, they said “the rising cost of a college education is making affordability an issue for many families.”

Pell grants typically do not cover the full cost of tuition, which creates a financial gap for students who can least afford it. Nationwide, 51% of Federal Pell grants go to students whose families earn less than $20,000 annually. Currently, about 2,000 students – 11% of those enrolled at Miami’s Oxford campus – receive the Federal Pell grant.

“The funds from this generous gift will allow Miami to expand our enrollment to future students for whom a Miami education might be just out of reach,” said officials.

An avid art collector and retired employee relations executive, Metz graduated from Miami in 1957 with a B.S. in Business Economics.

Originally from Cincinnati, he moved to New York City in 1965. Metz’s philanthropy at Miami began in 2007 when he surprised his classmates with a $5 million bequest to the class gift that marked the 50-year reunion for the Class of 1957.

He and Khan established the John Metz and Ali Khan Scholarship Fund in 2019.

“Ali and I are proud to help young people who are aspiring to achieve better lives and hope they are successful in their goals,” Metz said.