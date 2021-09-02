Largest exhibit celebrating the Marvel Universe coming to Ohio this fall

Along with spotlighting the most popular aspects of the Marvel Universe, the exhibition also aims to show how the stories crafted by Marvel have drawn inspiration from popular culture and historical events in addition to addressing issues like gender, race and mental illness.

“Marvel transformed the idea of the Super Hero in the 1960s — and beyond — by ratcheting up the visual spectacle, emotional dynamism and philosophical sophistication of the action-adventure comics genre,” said Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment. “Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window and one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone—regardless of race, religion or gender — can be a Super Hero.”

Caption The Marvel Universe of Super Heroes exhibition. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Sandro Vanini Credit: Sandro Vanini

The exhibition was curated by three comics scholars — Benjamin Saunders, Matthew J. Smith and Randy Duncan — and renowned comics writers and editors Ann Nocenti and Danny Fingeroth also contributed their time and expertise.

“Our show begins with the origins of the Marvel Universe and moves through to the present day, giving a chance to see some of the rarest and most precious objects from the past 80 years of pop culture history, and pointing toward the future with work from some of today’s foremost creators,” said Saunders.

Explore Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion this weekend

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will be open to the public at COSI, located at 333 W Broad St. in Columbus, from Nov. 26 through May 30, 2022. Admission into the exhibit is $15 per person and $13 for COSI members. Tickets can be reserved in advance by heading to COSI’s website. Currently, COSI is open from Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.