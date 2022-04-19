BreakingNews
Two semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in Butler County, killing one driver
journal-news logo
X

Large police presence at Downtown Cincinnati Greyhound station

Multiple Cincinnati police units are at the Greyhound bus station on Gilbert Avenue Downtown. PHILLIP LEE / CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Multiple Cincinnati police units are at the Greyhound bus station on Gilbert Avenue Downtown. PHILLIP LEE / CONTRIBUTED

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
1 hour ago

CINCINNATI — Multiple Cincinnati police units and a SWAT team responded to the Greyhound bus station on Gilbert Avenue Downtown on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly threatened an employee inside.

As the incident unfolded, officers could be seen positioned behind vehicles with firearms drawn, pointed toward the bus station.

Teresa Theetge, interim Cincinnati police chief, said a man threatened the manager of the Greyhound station and claimed to have a gun. Ultimately, Theetge said, it was determined he did not have a gun, but he was armed with a knife.

Theetge said the man is from Cleveland and CPD officers took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday for a psych evaluation after an encounter with him. Theetge said a mental health worker with the mobile crisis team was on their way to the scene when the man exited the Greyhound station, shouting for officers to shoot him. The man was then taken into custody.

In Other News
1
Two semi-tractor trailers crash on I-75 in Butler County, killing one...
2
Standoff at Oxford apartment complex ends peacefully
3
Butler County GOP to vote on county auditor endorsement today
4
Metal detector to be added to Hamilton City Council chambers
5
Some residents against planned Middletown housing development

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top