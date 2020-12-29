Large Ohio entertainment center changes policy after weekend incident involving ‘unruly group’

Following a Saturday night disturbance at Scene75 Entertainment Center near the intersection of interstates 75 and 70 north of Dayton that led multiple police agencies to respond, the venue is making a temporary policy change.
The incident began at 9 p.m. Saturday, an hour before closing, when “an unruly group began shouting at each other, ultimately leading to them becoming rowdy,” Scene75 CEO Jonah Sandler said. Security escorted the individuals outside and requested police assistance, he said. More than 150 people were involved in the incident, according to reports.
Scene75 now will only allow two children per adult 25 or older after 5 p.m. This is a change from six children per supervising adult, Jonah Sandler, Scene75 CEO, posted on social media.
“We feel this is a strong policy that will deter such action, particularly when tensions may already be acute from our rightfully strict enforcement of curfew laws, mask requirements and capacity restraints,” Sandler stated.
Located at 6196 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, Scene75 reopened Dec. 16 after more than 18 months of extensive renovations and repairs following the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.
Vandalia police Lt. Ben Walker said the Vandalia Fire Division responded after someone pulled a fire alarm inside the facility.
Firefighters reported a group was fighting around the engine and requested officers.
At this point, Scene75 decided to close early and asked for police to help disperse patrons from the building and clear the parking lot, Walker said.
There were no injuries or arrests, and no follow-up investigation is warranted.
Sandler stated that the disturbance involved a small group and that earlier reports of more than 100 fighting would have had to include the dozens and dozens of patrons in the parking lot awaiting rides who were not involved.