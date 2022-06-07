Land of Illusion appeals $190M expansion dismissal

Oakley sued the commissioners, Madison Twp. and others in federal court claiming the action trampled on his property rights. The township was released from the suit months ago because they don’t control their own zoning. Magistrate Karen Litkovitz recommended dismissing the case against the county and Dlott concurred.

“Plaintiffs did not have a legitimate claim to entitlement of approval of their preliminary BPUD application,” Dlott wrote. “Accordingly, Plaintiffs have failed to allege that they have a protected property interest.”

Oakley also accused county officials of treating him differently than other developers and showed “ill will and animus” against him. Dlott said there are no facts in evidence to prove that claim.

“Plaintiffs also have not pleaded facts suggesting that defendants made statements that indicated hostility towards plaintiff Oakley or towards his associated businesses. Instead, plaintiffs make the circular argument that defendants must have had animus against him because they denied the preliminary BPUD application, and that they denied the preliminary BPUD application because they had animus against him,” she wrote. “Plaintiffs’ argument also is undercut by their factual allegations that defendants approved for plaintiffs a specific zoning change in 2005 and ‘a number of variances and conditional-use permits’ between 2005 and 2020.”