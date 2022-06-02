Lakota West softball team is all smiles entering state tournament

The Firebirds, winners of 14 consecutive games, certainly have plenty of momentum entering a trip to Akron. A state championship would mean “the world” to the Firebirds in their sixth trip to the state tournament.

“We got to take care of business Thursday,” Castner said. “We don’t want to put any more pressure on us but we want to make sure that hey it’s not just us. The Southwest District would love to have a Division I title come back here.”

Castner and Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman discussed three goals at the start of the season: Win the Greater Miami Conference, win a regional championship and ultimately to have a chance to win a state title.

“It’s just a terrific group of kids,” said Kaufman. “They came into this season with high expectations — a target on their back. And they’ve lived up to everything that we could’ve hoped for.”