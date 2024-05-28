Lakota West High School loses leader to Mason Schools

Brown, a long-time administrator with Lakota Schools, is leaving one of Butler County’s biggest high schools for Ohio’s school with the largest enrollment.

In a statement sent to Lakota West school families, Brown said his decision to leave the district after nearly two decades included “mixed emotions.”

“This decision did not come easily for me. Working with the students and staff at Lakota West has been tremendously fulfilling.”

“I am very proud of what our teachers, staff and students achieve together every day,” he wrote. “I have been honored to see great things come to life in our building because of the sense of community we have at Lakota West.”

Brown, who before taking over the 2,600-student high school in 2020 had worked as a building administrator at Adena, Independence and Union elementary schools, will start in August as principal of Mason High School and its more than 3,600 students.

“Our district administrators will begin the search for a new principal for our school and will make an announcement once the right person has been found,” a release said.

Officials at Mason Schools, which shares a border with Lakota Schools and is the largest district in Warren County, praised the incoming leader of its high school. The formal and final hiring action of Mason school board’s approval is expected at tonight’s meeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Brown to our Comet community,” Mason Superintendent Jonathan Cooper noted in a statement on the district’s website.

“We admire his commitment to connection and visibility, his proven experience leading a large high school, and his enthusiasm for sustaining and enhancing extraordinary experiences and opportunities for our community’s teenagers,” said Cooper.

Brown will replace Mason High School Principal Bobby Dodd, whom district officials said “is leaving at the end of this school year to pursue new, flexible educational leadership opportunities.”

Cooper described Brown as a “humble, student-centered instructional leader who builds strong, collaborative relationships, and we look forward to the bright future ahead for Mason High School under his leadership.”