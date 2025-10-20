Lakota East students have walkable entertainment options in Edge teen center, Liberty Collective

But Sara Gabbard, executive director of the Edge @ East Teen Center, said its after-school facility, which is about 100 yards away, has seen an uptick in new students using the center for studying, relaxing and socializing since the Liberty Center opened in September.

While officials at the Liberty Center report teens also walk over to its two-story, spacious, indoor/outdoor venue after Lakota East’s final class bell to study, both managements have seen a symbiotic relationship develop rather than a competitive one.

“It’s really nice to have a new neighbor. And it’s great to have another space in the community … I think it will be positive for our community. We seen our teens go over and get food and then come back over here,” said Gabbard.

“Even before the Liberty Center broke ground, one of the owners came over to talk to us to talk to us about what it will look like around here after school and what our program does.”

“So, it was nice to see they were already considering what the area was going to be like around here in the after-school hours,” said Gabbard, whose Edge @ East Teen Center is one of two Edge centers operating close to Lakota schools, the other located across the street from Lakota West High School in the MidPointe Library in West Chester Twp.

The Liberty Twp. Edge center also draws after-school students from Lakota East Freshman School, which about a quarter mile away.

But there’s no conflict with the Liberty Collective, said Gabbard, noting her center offers specially designed study areas, digital access for homework and career field study as well as lounge and activity space for teens.

“We’re two different animals,” she said of the near-neighboring venues, neither which are officially associated with Lakota Schools.

Charissa Brinkman, spokeswoman for the Liberty Collective, agreed, adding the two organizations are already exploring joint opportunities for area teens.

“Liberty Collective is also a great place for the community to work remotely, study, or meet up,” said Brinkman.

“The EDGE @ East Teen Center does a lot for the teens in our community.”

“Liberty Collective is proud to support their mission and has been in communication with them about hosting their fundraising events and exploring additional ways we can help.”