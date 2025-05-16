Lakota East lacrosse coach says goalie ‘has come a long way’ during her career

Upton, a junior who plans to play college lacrosse, has 177 saves, the second most in the Greater Miami Conference. She had 116 saves as a freshman and 116 last season, giving her 409 career saves.

Her coach, Jock Roeder, who spent six seasons at Milford High School and the last two at Lakota East, believes Upton is the best goalie in the conference.

Her skill level “has come a long” during her high school career, Roeder said Tuesday night after Lakota East beat Oak Hills 18-5. “It keeps going up and she’s a team leader as a junior. She’s ready and pumped for every single game.”

The Thunderhawks are 9-8 overall, 8-4 in the GMC.

Roeder said playing goalie is 75% mental. They must understand that lacrosse, until soccer and ice hockey, is a high-scoring sport. After a goalie gives up a goal, they must ““reset themselves,” he said.

One goal can’t lead to more scores, he said.