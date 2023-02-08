Lakota board member compares district’s mental health support to Salem witch trials

After Boddy’s comments, board member Julie Shaffer replied: “I am very proud of my kids’ academic achievement and that is absolutely imperative, but if they were dead it really wouldn’t matter how much reading, writing and arithmetic they knew.”

Former Lakota East student Landon Meador called Boddy’s comments disgraceful.

“I was a junior here at East when we first implemented Hope Squad to all the districts in the area and that was a big first step,” he said. “I was someone that struggled with mental health as well as many of my friends, so it’s a big thing. When you are in a school district, especially the size of Lakota, it’s easy to kind of get pushed to the side.”

The district provided the following statement:

“Prioritizing the safety and security of our students includes providing support for their mental health and well-being. Access to care is the biggest barrier our families face, which is why we are proud to provide licensed therapists in every one of our schools through our partnership with MindPeace. This is just one piece of several prevention programs, which are all approved by the Ohio Department of Education, that we use to help keep our students safe.

“Last year alone, nearly 1,000 Lakota students received over 12,000 hours of school-based therapy with these trained professionals. Districtwide, 10% of all of our students were referred for mental health treatment. Sadly, we’ve seen evidence of the upward trend of suicide ideation among adolescents right here in Lakota. This school year, for example, in addition to numerous hospitalizations due to mental health needs, we have already documented 90 cases of suicide ideation by our students. That’s 90 students too many.

“Bottom line: our students and families need our support. We remain committed to providing access to professional care and prevention programs to those who need it.”