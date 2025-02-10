Plans for Kroger Marketplace in Hamilton include Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese

The proposed Brookwood Avenue development represents a $35 million investment into Hamilton on an 11.66-acre site, according to the store’s submitted plans.

“The new marketplace store is expected to have 325 associates and provide residents of Hamilton with goods and services not currently available at the existing Kroger located on East Main Street,” according to the company. “We believe this development will be a great addition to the community.”

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit said the plans for a relocated west side Kroger “is great news.”

“A lot of people are very excited about the vision Kroger has shared for this highly visible, well-traveled area of our city — an area that’s been in need of new life," he said.

But the project is “still very early in the process,” he said, as the plans need to make their way through the a vetting and approval processes, and the sale of the property has not yet closed. A development agreement between Kroger and the city is likely, the city manager said.

“We look forward to continuing conversations with the community and Kroger on how this potential project takes shape,” Bucheit said.

If Kroger is successful in purchasing the land, it would be the majority owner of the plaza that features a storage company, an auto parts store and a fast food restaurant, but it technically has no formal name, according to the city. Some Hamiltonians still call it Hamilton West plaza or the Brookwood Shopping Center.

The new store’s entrance would face south toward Main Street. It would have a sizable parking lot in the front, and a fueling station has been proposed for the rear of the lot. The store would feature enhanced produce, bakery, deli and meat departments, as well as a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese and home goods, according to the plans.

On the south side of the building, plans show a double-lane pharmacy drive-thru with more than eight stacking spaces, a bypass lane and two EV charging stations.

The gas station would have seven pump islands with 14 pumps.

Signage would include a monument sign at the North Brookwood Avenue entrance, and one near Main Street entrance that will include other businesses in the development.

The Kroger on Hamilton’s west side services that side of the city. Hamilton has a second Kroger location on South Erie Boulevard (Ohio 4), which is on the city’s east side.

A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for the Hamilton Planning Commission at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Council Chambers at 345 High St.