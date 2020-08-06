Kroger offers teachers, parents back-to-school discount

The Kroger Company is giving teachers and parents in the Cincinnati area a new way to save money on back-to-school essentials through the Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event.
Every Wednesday through Sept. 9, teachers, administrators and parents can save an extra 10% on general merchandise at Kroger stores.
Items included in the discount are school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.
“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during the back-to-school season—and this year is no exception,” said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger’s group vice president of merchandising. “During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting.”
To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper's card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.
“We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities,” Jabbar said.