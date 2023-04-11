Korean fried chicken chain, bb.q Chicken, opens location in Cincinnati

bb.q Chicken opened its location at 150 W. Fourth Street Monday afternoon. The 3,500-square-foot space filled with TVs and booths is meant to feel like an upscale sports bar for customers looking for a spot for lunch, dinner or drinks.

While the chain’s color scheme (red, black and white) is reminiscent of a popular American fried chicken chain, the food is made with ingredients and methods used in Korea. One fried chicken flavor on the menu, Galbi, is described as sweet and smoky while another, Gang-Jeong, has a zesty soy-based sauce with some extra spice. Customers can also get bb.q’s Golden Original fried chicken or one smothered in a secret sauce.