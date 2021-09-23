Koch Foods plans 400K-square-foot expansion, adding hundreds of new jobs in Fairfield

The company will ask Fairfield City Council on Monday for a tax break on the project, according to city documents. The city is ready to offer Koch Foods at 4100 Port Union Road a 75 percent tax exemption for real property improvements over a 10-year period, according to the proposed tax deal with the city.

“Should this project proceed, the total building investment for the expansion is estimated at $140 million,” said Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin in a staff report. “The company also estimates an investment of $80 million in new machinery and equipment.”