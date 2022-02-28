Know any amazing local cooks? We want to write about them!

Whether the cook is making meals at home to feed a family, as a hobby, a volunteer, or a business, it doesn’t matter. Each cook and recipe has a story behind it. We want the community to know about the love and history that goes into each meal and then be able to try it in their own kitchens.

If you know someone who would be willing to participate in our “Cook of the Week” column, send an email to Marie Rossiter at copbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.