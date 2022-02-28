Know any amazing local cooks? We want to write about them!

BUTLER, WARREN COUNTIES — As part of a new feature called “Cook of the Week”, we want to highlight local cooks and a favorite recipe of theirs to share with our readers.
Whether the cook is making meals at home to feed a family, as a hobby, a volunteer, or a business, it doesn’t matter. Each cook and recipe has a story behind it. We want the community to know about the love and history that goes into each meal and then be able to try it in their own kitchens.
If you know someone who would be willing to participate in our “Cook of the Week” column, send an email to Marie Rossiter at copbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.
Make sure your email subject has ATTN: Marie Rossiter, Cook of the Week, and the email includes the following information:
● Nominee’s name
● Why you’re nominating this person for Cook of the Week
● Nominee’s contact information (email/phone number)
Helpful hint: If you’re nominating someone, talk to them first! It might be a nice surprise to get a call from the paper, but it can be a bit much without any notice.
All Cooks of the Week will be interviewed/photographed for the story and must be willing to share one recipe with readers. It can be any type of recipe, but it must be original — variations on previously published recipes are acceptable but must be adapted from the source material.
Get your nominations in and let’s get cooking!
About the Author