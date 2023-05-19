Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller coaster enthusiasts

This weekend, Kings Island has hosted “one big family reunion” as it welcomes roller coaster aficionados today and Saturday for its annual Coasterstock.
The event brings roller coaster enthusiasts to the park from around the U.S. and Canada, said Don Helbig on behalf of Kings Island. The primary draw for those who attend Coasterstock at Kings Island is the opportunity to ride top-ranked roller coasters.
Those who attend the sold-out event are riding Orion, which reaches up to 91 miles per hour, and The Beast, among other rides. They also are enjoying nighttime rides, Helbig said.
Enthusiasts also get behind-the-scenes tours of roller coasters and other Kings Island attractions. They will have question and answer time with park staff and coaster designers, and this year they will have a dinner with guest presenter Michael Graham, engineer and principal of The Gravity Group.
Participants will also participate in the World’s Largest Coaster Enthusiast Chicken Dance and win prizes through Tweetups.
