Kings Island boosts hourly wages for seasonal workers

Kings Island opens to pass holders July 2 with numerous protocols in place to decrease the chance of spread of COVID-19. Guest must pre-register for admission to the park and are required to wear masks, get their temperature taken and stand in accordance with social distancing guidelines. There are also hundreds of hand sanitizers stations around the park and staff cleaning rides, games, restaurants and touch surfaces regularly. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

News | 54 minutes ago
By WCPO

MASON, Ohio — Seasonal workers at Kings Island stand to make $11-14 an hour in 2021, a hike of at least a dollar for most of them and more for certain jobs.

And the park expects to need a lot of new hires — more than 4,000 of them — as it prepares to open on May 15, park spokesperson Chad Showalter wrote in a Monday news release.

Most starting positions at Kings Island previously paid an hourly wage of about $9-10, according to Showalter. They’ve been bumped to $11-12 for 2021.

Security workers and lifeguards, whose starting wage would have topped out at $12 in prior years, can get hired at a rate of up to $14 per hour.

Anyone interested in applying to work at Kings Island this summer can do so right here.

