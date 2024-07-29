Kids can learn about ‘Aliens Under Our Feet’ during outdoor camp

Hamilton Parks Conservancy and the Hamilton Tree Board will present “Aliens Under Our Feet and Above Our Heads,” from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Joyce Park Nature Center, 101 Joe Nuxhall Way.

Calling all young scientists in training. If a child has a passion for bugs, trees, or simply loves the outdoors, then this class is made for them. Dive into nature through talks, educational videos and hands-on tree and bug crafts.