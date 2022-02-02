Hamburger icon
Kettering Health resumes most elective procedures

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

Kettering Health announced Wednesday that it has resumed most elective procedures that require an overnight stay after they were postponed earlier this month due to an increase in patients with COVID-19 and staffing issues.

“While the situation remains fluid, at this time, most elective procedures requiring an overnight stay are moving forward as scheduled,” the hospital system stated in a release.

Kettering Health on Jan. 5 announced it postponed nonemergency elective surgeries and procedures that required an overnight hospital stay due to the strain of record high COVID hospitalizations.

Kettering Health operates Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Hamilton, Kettering Health Huber, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Middletown, Kettering Health Piqua, Kettering Health Preble, Kettering Health Troy, Kettering Health Washington Twp. and Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health.

